Compound mixed team assures India of 3rd medal in Archery WC Stage 1

Auburndale (USA), Apr 11 (PTI) India are assured of a third medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 after the compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav entered the final by beating Slovenia here on Friday.

The Indian duo's feat came close on the heels of the event's addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme.

Jyothi and Rishabh, who were fifth seeds by virtue of their qualification scores, beat Spain (156-149) in the opening round, Denmark (156-154) in the quarterfinals, before getting the better of Slovenia (159-155) in the last-four round.

They will now take on Chinese Taipei in the final on Saturday.

This was after a jet-lagged Dhiraj Bommadevara, who landed in the US just hours before the competition due to visa issues, showed remarkable composure to guide the Indian men's recurve team into the final on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Indian team, also comprising seasoned campaigners Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, defeated Spain 6-2 to assure the country of a second medal at the season-opening World Cup. India will now face third-seeded China in the gold-medal clash on Sunday.

India had already opened their account with a bronze medal from the compound men's team event on Wednesday.