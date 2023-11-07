Compound mixed team enters semifinal of Asian Archery Championships

Bangkok, Nov 7 (PTI) The Indian duo of Priyansh and Aditi Swami stand one win away from securing a medal by entering the semifinal of compound mixed team event at the Asian Archery Championships here on Tuesday.

They defeated Bita Asheghzadeh Oskouei and Mohammadsaleh Palizban 158-151 in a one-sided contest.

There was, however, disappointment for the recurve mixed pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhajan Kaur, who squandered a 4-2 lead to go down in the tiebreaker by one-point.

Both the teams tied the first two sets but Indians broke away to take a 4-2 lead in the third set only to concede the fourth to force a tiebreaker.

The Japanese archers shot two 10s, while the Indians managed 10 and 9 to go down 4-5 (37-37, 37-37, 35-34, 36-35) (19-20).

In the individual recurve section, four archers remained in medal fray.

Army duo of Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj won their respective matches to advance into the pre-quarterfinals.

In women's recurve, Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia also made the last-16 by winning their respective elimination rounds.

In compound individual section, all the eight archers advanced to last-16.

Prathamesh Fuge, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Priyansh made the men's pre-quarters.

In the women's section, Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Parneet Kaur also advanced. PTI TAP SSC SSC