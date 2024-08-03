Confident India eye Britain scalp to seal semifinal berth in men's hockey

Paris, Aug 3 (PTI) High on confidence after the historic win over Tokyo Games silver medallist Australia in their final pool match, India would look to carry on the momentum and seal a win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey competition of the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

India saved their best for their last Pool B match, stunning Australia 3-2 to record their first win over the Kookaburras in the Olympic Games in 52 years.

India had last defeated nemesis Australia way back in the 1972 Munich Olympics before the playing surface shifted to astro-turf.

By virtue of the win, India finished second in Pool B behind reigning Olympic champions Belgium, while Great Britain ended third in Pool A.

The Indians looked a completely dominant side against Australia in the first two quarters, controlling the tempo of the match with their relentless attacking play.

The highlight of India's performance against Australia was the co-ordination between midfield, led by Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh, and the forwardline, where Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet Singh stole the limelight.

And come Sunday, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Indians would look for an encore from the two departments to outwit the world no.2 Great Britain.

Abhishek was the livewire in the forwardline, scoring a superb field goal, his second of the tournament, to hand India the lead.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again sparkled for India, scoring a brace, to total six goals in the tournament.

The backline also defended stoutly with Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh shining bright.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a wall in front of the goal, making numerous saves, and India would bank on him to deliver the goods once again against Great Britain.

The transition of the ball from defence, midfield to forwardline was a treat to watch.

The Indians would look to use aerial passes to great effect against Great Britain, a ploy which yielded rich dividends against Australia, against whom they lost 0-5 in a Test series in Perth just before the Games.

With just two wins away from back-to-back Olympic medals, India's chief coach Craig Fulton has enough reason to instill self belief among his wards for another good show against Great Britain.

"It was an important match. We needed a match like this before the quarterfinals. From the start we put them under pressure. It's a proud moment to beat Australia," a proud Harmanpreet had said after the Australia match on Friday.

Meanwhile in other quarterfinals, Belgium will take on Spain, Australia will be up against Netherlands and Germany will face Argentina.