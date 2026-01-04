Confident that Varanasi's enthusiastic people will make National Volleyball a huge success: PM Modi

Varanasi, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the enthusiasm quotient of the sports-loving people of the city will remain high during the National Volleyball Championship, which began here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the championship via video conference, Modi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, said, "The National Volleyball Championship is starting today in Kashi. All of you players have reached this national tournament after a lot of hard work.

"The effort you have put in will be tested on the courts of Kashi in the coming days. I have been told that teams from 28 states of the country have gathered here. This means that you are all presenting a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shretha Bharat'," said PM Modi in his address.

Shedding light on the sporting culture of the city, Modi said, "Banaras is a city of sports enthusiasts. Wrestling, traditional wrestling arenas (akharas), boxing, boat racing, and kabaddi are just a few of the many popular sports here.

"Varanasi has also produced many national-level athletes in various sports." He added that players from educational institutions like Banaras Hindu University, UP College, and Kashi Vidyapeeth have excelled at the state and national levels.

"Kashi has been welcoming those who come here to pursue knowledge and art for thousands of years. Therefore, I am confident that the 'josh' (enthusiasm) in Banaras will remain high during the National Volleyball Championship.

"You will all find enthusiastic spectators to cheer you, and will also have the opportunity to experience the hospitality tradition of Kashi," Modi said.

Highlighting that the transformation in sports infrastructure is also benefiting Varanasi, Modi said modern sports facilities are being developed and stadiums for different games are coming up.

He also said that new sports complexes are providing training opportunities to players from nearby districts.

He said that the Sigra Stadium, where the volleyball championship is being held, is now equipped with numerous modern amenities.

Expressing happiness that Kashi is getting ready for big events, Modi said, "Securing a place on the country's sporting map by hosting the National Volleyball Competition is very important for Kashi.

"And even before this sporting event, several other events have been held in Kashi, providing significant opportunities for the local people and boosting the local economy." The Prime Minister informed that Varanasi has hosted several important events that provided opportunities to local people and boosted the local economy, including G-20 meetings, cultural festivals like Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Kashi Telugu Sangamam, the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, and Varanasi's designation as the cultural capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

He said that this championship is now joining those achievements as another jewel, and observed that such events are positioning Varanasi as a major destination for bigger platforms.

Pointing towards the prevailing cold weather in Varanasi, and the local delicacies, Modi said, "It is quite cold in Varanasi right now, and this season offers a wonderful variety of delicious food. If you get the chance, be sure to enjoy some 'Malaiyo' (a local sweet dish).

"Also, don't forget to visit Baba Vishwanath Temple and experience a boat ride on river Ganga." Boosting the morale of the players, the PM said, "Play well in this tournament. May every block (you make), and every point you score on the sacred soil of Kashi elevate India's sporting aspirations to even greater heights." The volleyball tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.

"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said. PTI NAV AM AM AM