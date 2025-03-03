Cong spokesperson's fat-shaming posts on Rohit Sharma spark row, party reprimands her; 'Shameful', says sports minister

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's posts on social media fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma sparked a major row on Monday, riling millions of cricket fans and drawing flak from various quarters including her own party and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who slammed them as "deeply shameful".

In her posts which were deleted after she was reprimanded by the Congress, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said in remarks posted on Sunday night that came amid the Indian cricket team's undefeated run so far in the ongoing Champions Trophy. India takes on Australia in the crucial semi-final clash on Tuesday.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the remarks were "very unfortunate" and may have a demoralising effect on an individual or the team.

BJP leaders attacked Mohamed and the Congress party after she targeted the Indian cricket captain, with the ruling party's social media head Amit Malviya alleging that it was a "premeditated put down to undermine the team’s morale at a crucial time".

Distancing itself, the Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position and asked her to exercise greater caution in future.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

She has been asked to delete the social media posts from X, he said.

Mohamed, however, said these were her personal remarks and an issue has been made out unnecessarily. She also said that she is proud of Sharma, but was only talking about his fitness.

"This is my personal remark, don't bring my party into this. We can speak about someone's fitness, what's the issue with that? Since I am fit, I was only talking about his fitness... why are you making such a big issue out of it?" she told reporters later.

Responding to a post praising Sharma, Mohamed had asked what was so world-class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.

TMC leader Saugata Roy also joined Mohamed in criticising Rohit Sharma and said he should be removed from the cricket team.

"I have no connection with what Shama Mohamed has said. I know what she has said, but I don't know why she said that. However, I believe that Rohit Sharma should be removed from the team. He has been failing in matches in every format. The captain must earn his place in the team. I feel Rohit Sharma should not be in the team, this is my personal opinion," Roy said.

Training his guns on the Congress and TMC leaders, Mandaviya wrote on 'X', "Congress and TMC should leave sports persons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives." "Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete's place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic," the Union Sports Minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Mohamed's remarks sounded "insensitive" at a time when the Indian cricket team was playing well and was on its way to winning the trophy.

"Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!" Chaturvedi said.

She asserted that as a leader, Rohit Sharma has proved himself and wished him good luck for winning the Champions Trophy. She said comments were made against Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjun Ranatunga, but he went on to help win the World Cup for his country.

"Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the midst of such a marquee ICC tournament. It may have a demoralising effect on an individual or the team," BCCI Secretary Saikia said.

"All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals shall desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake at the cost of National Interest," the Indian cricket board official said.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress over Mohamed's remarks.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" he said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress' statement. They feel that only one person is fit for everything and that is Rahul Gandhi." Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Mohamed's remarks.

"Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T20 WC win 8 months back, and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for," Prasad tweeted.

Many cricket fans vent out their anger on social media with some highlighting Mohamed's old tweets where she had targeted Rohit Sharma.