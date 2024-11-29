Connect India Japan to host inaugural Indo-Japan Golf Tournament

Gurgaon, Nov 29 (PTI) The inaugural Indo-Japan Golf Tournament, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Japan, will be held at the ITC Classic Golf Resort here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The one-day tournament, organised by Connect India Japan, will bring together an illustrious lineup of diplomats, business leaders, and cultural ambassadors from both nations.

The event promises to foster collaboration and celebrate shared values through the unifying platform of sports.

Prominent participants include G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and Harinder S. Sikka, Group Director at Piramal Enterprises and author of Calling Sehmat.

Advertisment

Sikka, who is also the producer of the National Award-winning film Nanak Shah Fakir, will serve as the event’s advisor and mentor.

"We are thrilled to bring together such an esteemed group of individuals for this unique tournament,” said Nupur Tewari.

"The Indo-Japan Golf Tournament is not just about sports; it’s a testimony to the power of collaboration between India and Japan. We are excited to see how the synergy of these leaders on the green will translate into stronger bilateral ties and lasting friendships." The event will offer a platform for networking, collaboration, and exploring opportunities for business and cultural exchange, underlining the growing synergy between the two nations.

Advertisment

Organisers said the tournament is a testament to the power of sports as a diplomatic tool and marks a significant milestone in Connect India Japan’s mission to strengthen bilateral relations. PTI ATK KHS