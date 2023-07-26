Connor Shields of Scotland is Chennaiyin FC's second overseas signing for 2023-24 season

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC has roped in striker Connor Shields of Scotland at the team's second overseas signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, for which he had been playing since 2021. Earlier this year, he was loaned to Queen's Park.

Shields began his senior career with Albion Rovers (2015-18) before moving to Sunderland (loaned to Alloa Athletic 2018-19), Aldershot Town (2019-20), Billericay Town (2020) and Queen of the South (2020-21).

He has featured in 186 competitive appearances, scoring 30 goals, while his best stint came with Albion Rovers, where he netted 12 goals in 46 matches.

"I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead," Shields said in a statement issued by CFC.