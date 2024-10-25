Consistency vital for India to cross semifinal hurdle in big hockey events: German great Furste

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Being a two-time Olympic gold-medallist, former German hockey captain Moritz Furste knows a thing or two about consistency and he feels the ability to deliver even performances in a series of games is the "little missing piece" in India's admirable resurgence in the last one decade.

The Indian men's hockey team was nowhere close to the top sides of the world 15 years back but it made significant strides to win back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and and Paris.

The Indians are currently placed fifth in the world rankings and are seen as capable to upstage any top side in the world.

"I think 15 years ago India was far away from the top-five nations, really far away but that changed to India now being one of the 6 teams competing for medals in any tournament," Furste told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the two-match Test series between India and Germany here that saw both teams winning a game but the latter claiming the series following a shootout.

"I feel there is still one little piece missing and that's making the final and really play for the gold medal. That's usually consistency, the Indians still really struggle to have seven games at the same level. You only get there through these games, like semifinal at the Olympics," said the player who was part of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold-winning German teams.

"But now the next step for them is winning a semifinal. They reached semifinals, won bronze medals but the next step must be winning semifinals." Asked if the failure to cross the semifinal hurdle is down to mental fortitude, the 39-year-old former defender said: "Not necessarily a mental block. I have been in such situations. We lost five semifinals in the German league.

"Making a semifinal is one thing but that one day when you you know if I win this I have a medal. That is the difference and in order to win that you need to be at the top of your game," he explained.

Furste, who played in the Hockey India League for Ranchi Rhinos, Ranchi Rays and Kalinga Lancers in the past and also has an Olympic bronze, and gold medals in the World Cup Champions Trophy in his kitty, feels shifting to European style of play has benefitted the Indians.

The European style is defence-centric with greater emphasis on counter-attacking instead of rushing to make launch the first attack that has been the trademark of both the Indian and Australian team.

"They structured their game much more in European style now and that was a very important step for them. I just hope they can keep up what they have been doing over the last 10 years in order to stay on top of the game," he observed.

Even though Germany is not a part of the Commonwealth Games, the celebrated player said empathised with the disappointment that many players are feeling over hockey's ouster from the 2026 Glasgow CWG. He called it a step in the backward direction.

"Hockey is very important for global sport, not only India but for other countries. I am not that familiar with Commonwealth Games as Germany is not a part of that but that definitely is a setback," Furste Furste is in India to promote his venture Hyrox, which is a fitness competition that combines 8km running and eight functional workout stations. It is an indoor hybrid fitness racing event that alternates running with functional exercises.

"I founded seven years ago a company which has been running events all over the world successfully. 5,00,000 participants over 40 countries, we do 82 events of our fitness race. I am really happy that we are now coming to India," he said.

"We never had an event in India but in May next year we will have our first event in Mumbai. Then we come to Delhi and Bengaluru in 2025 and roll out from there to at least 10 more cities." "It is a combination of running and endurance workout, just like a triathlon, running and eight functional workouts. It is a race we created for people who go to the gym," he signed off. PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM