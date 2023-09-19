Conspiracy to defame me, says Indian wrestler a day after morphed photo circulated as video clip

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) An Olympian wrestler on Tuesday claimed that she was a victim of a "big conspiracy" to defame her, a day after Haryana police arrested a man from Hisar for allegedly circulating a video with a morphed photo of the woman grappler on social media.

Police had on Monday clarified that the 30-second video clip had nothing to do with the woman wrestler, whose name the accused had used while circulating it.

The accused, Amit, who belongs to Hisar district, was arrested in Barwala after the wrestler's father lodged a complaint with the Jind police, Jind's deputy superintendent of police, Ravi Khundia, had said on Monday.

"I am not in that video. It is an attempt to defame me; it is a big conspiracy against me," the woman wrestler said on Tuesday in a video message posted on her social media account.

She said the couple in that video had already given their statement to the police.

"The accused person has been arrested. Police took swift action in the matter," said the wrestler.

However, after seeing the morphed video clip the accused circulated on social media, people have been making lewd comments.

"Do these people not think even once what I and my family will have to go through, what mental trauma we will go through. Without knowing what the truth is, they declared me guilty in front of the society," she said.

"My parents taught me to do something for the country, telling me that people should remember you for what you do for the nation," she said.

She also said her parents left their jobs to enable her to fulfil her dreams.

"In the video, the accused used the wrestler's morphed photo. The video clip is of another man and a woman. The man in that video... his clarification has come. He has stated that he was with his female friend.

"The woman in the video circulated on social media is not the wrestler. The man who figures in that video has also categorically said that he has not even met the wrestler," DSP Ravi Khundia had said on Monday. PTI SUN AM AM AM