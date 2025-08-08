Consultation on revised National Code Against Age Fraud done; policy set for cabinet approval

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025, which mandates penal action against violators and calls for AI-based bone assessments to accurately determine an athlete's age, is set to become a policy soon with the sports ministry planning to send it for cabinet approval next week.

The NCAAFS was posted online for public feedback in March this year and a Sports Ministry source told PTI that the process is now complete.

"The code, which has been revised after 15 years, would be lined up for cabinet approval next week. Since it is a code, cabinet approval would be enough," the source said.

"We received a lot of feedback from the general public and all of it has been examined. The code will, however, largely remain the way it was originally drafted this year for consultation process," the source added.

Age fraud has been a massive problem in Indian sports at the youth and junior levels, where overage athletes have often been caught competing despite provisions for medical examination.

The revised code requires all aspiring as well as registered athletes to submit three mandatory documents for age verification -- birth certificate, Aaadhar Card/Voter ID/Passport/PAN card and School Leaving Certificate/Matriculation Certificate.

The document verification will then be done by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs). The ministry has not been maintaining a record of age fraud incidents so far.

The NCAAFS of 2010, which was the guiding force on the issue till now, did not call for penal action against violators. However, the revised code recommends a two-year ban for the athletes in case it's their first offence.

A second violation would lead to a lifetime ban and "registration of FIR under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and other legal provisions." "All existing athletes who are registered either with SAI or NSF will submit the mandatory documents to SAI or NSF respectively. In cases where any document is missing or there is doubt regarding the genuineness of the documents, the athlete shall be referred to undergo a medical examination," the code states.

After successful age verification, the athlete's age will be permanently recorded in a dedicated database.

"This record will remain unalterable and serve as the definitive proof of age throughout the athlete's sports career." The code has the provision for a one-time Amnesty Programme, which will allow existing athletes to self-declare their correct age to SAI or respective NSF, within six months of the policy's implementation.

"Athletes availing the programme will avoid penalties and be subjected to performance review before re-adjusting in the appropriate age-group." Age discrepancies will be addressed through medical examinations -- the traditional TW3 method (an estimation of bone age on basis of bone development), MRI scans, and general physical and dental examination.

"Advanced AI-based technologies (such as BoneXpert) may be introduced in a pilot phase to enhance accuracy and efficiency," the code states.

BoneXpert analyses X-ray of a child's hand automatically, without any interference from a human, to determine bone age.

The code also has a whistleblower mechanism, where age fraud complaints can be lodged anonymously for Rs 5,000 and if found accurate, the Sports Ministry would not only reimburse the fee but also pay the accuser Rs 2,000 for reporting the violation.

The athletes dissatisfied with the medical examination reports would be able to file appeals within 15 days of the assessment to SAI Regional Director or a three-member committee of their respective NSF.

An unfavourable verdict would remain challengeable at a Central Appeals Committee (CAC), headed by SAI Director General. The decision of the CAC will, however, be binding, as per the draft.

The NSFs would be required to submit compliance report with the provisions biennially and their funding would be linked to it.