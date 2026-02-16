Contaminated supplements, abuse of prescription drugs discussed in Sports Ministry meet

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Contaminated nutritional supplements, misuse of prescription medicines, and the online sale of prohibited substances were among the major points of discussion at the fourth National Compliance Platform meeting to deliberate on emerging issues relating to doping in sports here on Monday.

The meeting was convened under Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and undertook a review of the anti-doping initiatives implemented by various stakeholders and deliberated on measures to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination for the prevention of doping.

Rao stressed on the need for strengthened supply chain monitoring, and increased awareness initiatives to "reduce the risks of inadvertent doping and protect the integrity of clean sport." The emerging challenges, including online sale and promotion of prohibited and unapproved substances, were discussed threadbare.

"Stakeholders highlighted the need to enhance surveillance, increase sample testing, evaluate laboratory capacity, and ensure testing of nutritional supplements through accredited laboratories in coordination with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," stated a release from the sports ministry.

Representatives from key stakeholder ministries and organisations participated in the deliberations.

These included Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Sports Authority of India and the Paralympic Committee of India, among others. PTI PM PM AH AH