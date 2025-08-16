Copenhagen Golf: Ahlawat makes cut as Shubhankar's woes continue

Copenhagen (Denmark), Aug 16 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat played a strong second round to sneak inside the cut line at the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour.

Ahlawat shot (73-68) to be 1-under and Tied-45th getting into the weekend while Shubhankar Sharma despite two rounds of even par once again failed to make the cut which was kept at 1-under.

Having shot 2-over 73 on the first day Ahlawat needed a strong second round buy an early double on the Par-4 13th, his fourth hole, set him back further. Ahlawat fought back with five birdies in six holes from 16th.

After an early double bogey on the 13th hole, two consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes helped him bring the round back under control. He began the front nine with three consecutive birdies.

He was once again in trouble with a bogey on the Par-3 fifth at which point he was in danger of missing the cut. A birdie on Par-4 eighth hole ensured weekend action for the young Indian.

Rasmus Højgaard played a second round of 7-under 64 for a total of 12-under to move into the lead at the halfway mark. Højgaard shot 66 in the first round.

The 24-year-old home favourite is now two shots ahead of his closest competitor, the first-day leader Marco Penge (64-68), who is 10-under.

Højgaard started on the back nine and made his first birdie of the round on the 16th hole.

After the eagle on the 18th, he made five birdies in the first six holes of the front nine to set himself up for a strong second day. He made his only bogey of the round on the eighth hole to finish a stellar second round.

Penge in his 3-under 68 had six birdies and three bogeys to keep himself in the running for the title.