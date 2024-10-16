Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play in revamped HIL

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Harmanpreet Singh and Udita Duhan can't wait to enthrall fans with their dazzling stickwork after walking away with the best bids in the men's and women's section at the Hockey India League auctions.

While Harmanpreet was bagged by Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana for a whopping Rs 78 lakh on the first day of the three-day auction, Udita was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh on Tuesday.

The upcoming edition of the event holds greater significance as the Women's HIL will make its debut and will run co-currently with the men's league in two venues -- Ranchi (men) and Rourkela (women).

The men's HIL will feature eight teams, while the inaugural women's event will have four teams, and expectedly Harmanpreet was ecstatic to witness the league's grand return.

"I am elated that the Hockey India League is back and in marvellous fashion. I was on the edge of my seat when my name came up during the auction, mentally hoping and urging Sardar Singh to bid for me and I get to play for the Haryana-Punjab region.

"It was a great relief when Soorma Hockey Club finally landed me in the auction and I could not have been happier," Harmanpreet said.

The ace drag-flicker was happy with the combination of the squad, insisting that they managed to get the perfect balance. "We have a very good-looking team at the Soorma Hockey Club at the end of the auction, the owners and coaching staff have hit the ball out of the park. We have the perfect balance of experienced, big-name players and young players with the potential to become big names themselves," he said.

Indian women's team defender Udita to can't hide her excitement of becoming the costliest buy in the women's auction, and said the league League will usher in a new era for women's hockey in the country.

"Hockey India is breaking barriers and setting new standards by holding a Women's Hockey India League at the same time as the men's league.

"This will be a good opportunity to showcase our skills and grow as athletes by playing with players from different nationalities. All of us are eager to give our 100 per cent," she said.

"I am happy to be the highest buy and I would like to thank the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for putting their faith in me. They have formed an impressive team and I cannot wait to get on the pitch and aim to win the league," Udita added.

While Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras, Kalinga Lancers and Team Gonasika are the eight men teams,.

In the women's event, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors will fight it out in the tournament to be held from December 28 till February 1, with the final of the women's event slated for January 26. PTI SSC SSC KHS