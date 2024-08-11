Couldn''t get a wink of sleep after 2-3 loss to Germany in semis: hockey Olympian Vivek Prasad

Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad on Sunday said he could not sleep for the whole night after India suffered a heartbreaking loss to world champion Germany 2-3 in the semi-finals but overcame the disappointment to claim the bronze medal at the Paris Games.

India had come agonisingly close to making its first Olympic final after 44 years but world champion Germany denied it with a tight 3-2 win in a hard-fought semifinal.

However, India quickly recovered from the setback to clinch its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match on Thursday.

"I could not sleep for the whole night. That game replayed in my mind like a reel often for the entire night. We were heartbroken and kept pondering what better we could have done. We overcame it and won bronze which was in our hand," Vivek, who was also part of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winning team, told reporters here after returning from France.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

"Winning the bronze medal was the moment of overwhelming joy for us. We enjoyed it immensely. We dedicated the medal to (PR) Sreejesh bhai, as it was his last tournament," said the 24-year-old midfielder, who hails from adjoining Narmadapuram district, formerly known as Hoshangabad.

Vivek, who is also the deputy superintendent of MP police, reached here from Delhi on Sunday morning. He was given a rousing welcome with MP Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vishvas Sarang garlanding and hugged him at the airport.

His fans and colleagues of MP police erupted in joy amid beating of drums.

"Vivek has returned with a bronze medal and has made our country and MP proud," Sarang said.

Vivek will participate in a Tiranga Yatra to be led by MP chief minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

When the Indian hockey team won the bronze medal, Yadav made a video call to him and congratulated him and teammates.

Already, the MP government has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for winning the team bronze medal.

"We are going to organise a function to felicitate Vivek and hand him Rs one crore shortly," Sarang said. PTI LAL ATK