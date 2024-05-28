Couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair: Pant

New Delhi: Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that he was reluctant to visit the airport after his life-threatening injury as he was apprehensive about facing people while wheelchair bound.

The 26-year-old had suffered multiple injuries following a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, 2022.

He miraculously cheated death but the injuries required a major knee surgery and an extensive rehabilitation about which Pant has already opened up.

"The accident was a life-changing experience for me. When I got up after it, I wasn't even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me," Pant said on "Dhawan Karenge", a talk show hosted by India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

"I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain," Pant recalled.

However, the flamboyant batter returned to action after 14 months in the recently concluded IPL, giving glimpses of his devastating best.