Country stands with Indian team today and always: PM Modi after its World Cup loss

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the World Cup and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia in the final.

"India stands with them today and always," the prime minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," the prime minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

"Smile, the country is watching you," he said.

Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said he performed very well.

He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid. He invited them to meet him whenever they come to Delhi.

Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on Sunday by six wickets.

BJP leaders lauded Modi's gesture while the Congress derided him as "master of drama".

"This is what leadership is all about... Standing with the team when the chips are down. The warmth and assurance must have been uplifting for the team, which had just lost the final despite winning every game in the run up. There is so much to learn from Prime Minister Modi," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said.

"A true leader is one who stands by you not during the best of the times but the most difficult of situations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the youth of India will not be fooled by such "desperate tactics".

"The video of the self-imposed, choreographed consolation by the 'Master Of Drama in India' has completely exposed the insincerity behind the photographs released yesterday. The face-saving exercise has backfired. The youth of India will not be fooled by these desperate antics," Ramesh said in a post on X. PTI KR SMN