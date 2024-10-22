Course management and adapting to fast green key to Hero Indian Open: Diksha

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) Talented golfer Diksha Dagar is keeping her expectations low this week, emphasising that course management and adapting to the fast greens here will be crucial as she leads the home challenge at the Hero Indian Open.

As many as 114 players from 31 nations, many of whom have been recent winners on the Ladies European Tour, will compete in the prestigious tournament beginning at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

"The secret of doing well on this course is just enjoy every shot, like staying focused and not getting ahead in the game. I have been working on my skills, so now I am happy with my form right now," Diksha, who finished third in the LET Order of Merit in 2023, told PTI during an interaction.

"But this time I don't have any expectation from myself. I don't want to think about last year, and just go there, have fun and play." The 23-year-old Indian, who previously finished tied third in last year's Indian Open and has represented India at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, highlighted the importance of enjoying the game and maintaining focus.

"This course is very different, it is very unique, all aspects of the game are very challenging, so you have to plan it very well, the most important is course management." "I'm going with a positive mindset and I am not going to think about last year, past is past. I'm working on important aspects of my game. Like on this course, tee shots, and around the greens. I'm working on the putting green also," Diksha said.

"This green is so fast this year. And when I chip around the green, the ball is not stopping. Last year I played well, performed well. This time also I will focus on my game." Diksha, who has already won two LET titles, aims to add more power to her game and has been taking taekwondo classes to elevate her fitness.

"I need to gain some weight, to put the power on the ball. So I can get a good strength, so right now I have joined taekwondo three weeks back and I am also working on my the fitness," said Diksha, a gold medallist at the 2017 Deaflympics.

Diksha had a harrowing experience few days before the Paris Games when she along with her family met with an accident, which left her mother hospitalised.

She managed to recover from the trauma to compete at the Olympics and finished 49th.

Asked if the accident affected her performance, Diksha said: "My mom was hospitalised, and my dad wouldn't be there during my preparation, so I was alone, booking the car and getting there. I would go there, come back very late.

"I wish I had the support of my dad, I wish the accident would have never happened, so it was so tiring, so strenuous, coming to the Olympics." The Indian contingent includes 24 players from the Women's Golf Association of India, featuring nine of the 10 Hero WGAI Order of Merit winners dating back to 2013, alongside current WPGT Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi.

Hitaashee, 19, had a standout performance earlier this year, carding an 8-under 64 at the Gary Player course during the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

"Back in December 2023, everything wasn't going the way I wanted. But then suddenly in March, I equalled the ladies course record in DLF, playing minus eight on the front nine," she said.

"The golf course has been playing a little differently, but I think it is for everyone. I've been practising with my coach a lot recently, and I feel pretty confident this week." The USD 400,000 tournament boasts a stellar field, including multiple LET winners such as Chiara Tamburlini, Manon De Roey, Caroline Hedwall, Lee-Anne Pace, and Trichat Cheenglab.