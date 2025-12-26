Court restores Jaiveer Singh's position as EFI Secretary General

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A Delhi court has restored the position of Col (retd) Jaiveer Singh as Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), holding his suspension by the federation's Executive Committee illegal and restored his authority over the federation's official communications and bank accounts.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on December 22 restrained EFI from giving effect to the minutes of its Executive Committee meeting on August 21, 2025, which had extended Singh's suspension and appointed another official as acting secretary general.

The court also barred Joint Secretary M M Rehman from functioning as acting secretary general and restored Singh's authority over the federation's official communications and bank accounts.

Background of the dispute ================ Singh, a former Army officer, was elected Secretary General of the EFI in 2019. The federation has been embroiled in prolonged litigation since 2019.

In November that year, the Delhi High Court appointed former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi as a court-appointed observer to oversee EFI's functioning amid allegations of mismanagement.

In May 2024, the High Court ordered the reinstatement of the 2019-elected Executive Committee, including Singh, pending disposal of related writ petitions.

Suspension and legal challenge ==================== The controversy escalated in March 2025 when EFI's Executive Committee issued a show-cause notice to Singh alleging financial misconduct, violation of federation statutes and abuse of authority. On April 11, 2025, Singh was suspended, pending inquiry.

Singh challenged the suspension, arguing that it was imposed without approval of the High Court-appointed observer and without convening the general assembly, as mandated under EFI statutes.

He also pointed out that an application seeking High Court permission for his removal was withdrawn by EFI office-bearers in May 2025.

Despite objections raised by the observer through emails in April 2025, EFI's Executive Committee extended Singh's suspension in an August 21 meeting and appointed an interim secretary general.

Singh alleged that during this period, rival office-bearers changed official email credentials and opened and operated bank accounts without lawful authority.

Court's findings ========== The court noted that no valid executive committee resolution approving Singh's initial suspension had been placed on record and that the observer's approval was neither sought nor obtained. It held that under the EFI statutes, a member of the Executive Committee could only be suspended or removed by a two-thirds majority of the general assembly.

"The role assigned to the observer cannot be undermined," the court observed, adding that the suspension of a secretary general was a matter of “due importance” requiring adherence to court-mandated oversight.

Relief granted ========= Allowing Singh’s plea for interim relief, the court restored his functional authority as secretary general, directed banks to lift debit freezes on EFI accounts and dismissed EFI’s application seeking vacation of the interim order.

The court clarified that its observations were prima facie in nature and would not affect the final adjudication of the suit.