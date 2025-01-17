CR and WR to run five special suburban trains for Mumbai Marathon on Sunday

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Western Railway will run three and Central Railway will run two special suburban trains in connection with the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, officials said.

On CR's network, one train will depart from Kalyan at 3am and reach CSMT at 4:30am, while the second special service will start from Panvel at 3:10am and arrive at CSMT at 4:30am, an official said.

Western Railway said it will operate three special trains on the Virar-Churchgate, Borivali-Churchgate and Churchgate-Bandra routes.

The trains from Virar, Borivali, and Churchgate will depart at 2.15 am, 3.05 am and 3.00 am, respectively, WR said.

The five services will halt at all stations enroute, officials informed.

The routes of both the full (42.19 km) and half (21.09 km) marathons cover the stretch between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Bandra in the western suburbs. PTI KK BNM