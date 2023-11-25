Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton has conducted a coaching session for the head coaches of member units, who are currently participating in the 13th Senior Men National Championship.

The session was organised at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Friday to upgrade coaching standards at the domestic level. The session allowed a platform for the coaches to exchange knowledge among themselves.

"It was very satisfying to interact with coaches from the home setup. It was an interactive session, and I think we learned a lot," Fulton said in a release.

"It is essential to keep raising the bar for coaching across the nation. The players who advance to the Indian setup will be more prepared to make big career advancements if this is done." The notable coaches who participated in the session include Batham Sumit (Jharkhand), Vinay Kishor (Uttarakhand), Daljeet Singh (Punjab), Mukesh Kumar (Haryana), Yendala Sagar (Telangana), Satender Sharma of (Delhi), Moirangthem Rinash Mettei (Manipur), Aravindan Ramachandran (Puducherry), Charles Dixon (Tamil Nadu), and Deepak Saini (Arunachal Pradesh).

The interactive coaching session delved into diverse topics, including the Indian principles of play both with and without the ball, strategic game management to the score and remaining time, and effective player management considering the demanding schedule, among other crucial aspects. PTI AYG ATK ATK