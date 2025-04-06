Crawford beats Clarke to clinch SM Krishna Memorial Open title

Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI) Great Britain's Oliver Crawford clinched the SM Krishna Memorial Open tennis tournament as his compatriot Jay Clarke retired midway into the contest after suffering an ankle injury here on Sunday.

Crawford, seeded second, was quick to get off the block as he raced to a 4-0 lead within 25 minutes. The Englishman, who came into the tournament after winning two successive titles in Shenzen and Luan, saved a breakpoint in his first service game to lead 1-0.

The top seeded Clarke conceded a double fault in the next game, which offered Crawford a chance to seize the break.

Crawford, 25, then held his serve to love in the third game and then broke Clarke again in the fourth to go 4-0 up.

Clarke, playing in his fourth final in as many weeks, took a medical timeout and got some treatment on his right ankle.

The break helped as he immediately broke Crawford's serve, but the injury restricted his movements.

The 26-year-old showed grit to stay on the court but felt a sharp pain in his right ankle again while serving in the eighth game and chose to retire. PTI UNG SSC SSC