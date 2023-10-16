Cricket among five sports included in 2028 Olympic programme

Mumbai: Cricket was on Monday officially included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking the sport's return to the Summer Games after 123 years.

Besides cricket, which will be played in T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter.

IOC Session approves @LA28’s proposal for 5⃣ additional sports:



The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members, who participated in voting.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sport after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

"I welcome all of you to the Olympic program," said Bach.

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.