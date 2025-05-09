Cricket Australia closely monitoring situation regarding India-Pak tensions

Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday said it is "closely monitoring" the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan given that over 20 Australian players and coaches are currently involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

The IPL was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday after air raid alerts in nearby cities forced the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to be abandoned midway in Dharamsala. The disruption has prompted the BCCI and IPL organisers to review the unfolding situation and consider their next steps.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League to the UAE due to growing security concerns.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities...

"...and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head and coaches Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin are involved in the IPL while the likes of former batter David Warner, pacers Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith and Sean Abbott are competing in the PSL.

According to local media reports, several Australian players have expressed concerns about their safety and are keen to leave India as soon as possible.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Thursday said government directives are being awaited before deciding on whether to continue with the league "We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told a news agency on Thursday night.

However, he confirmed that Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru would go ahead "as of now."