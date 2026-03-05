Cricket fever grips Maharashtra legislature, members 'pitch' for tickets to see India-England match

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) As India and England players padded up for their T20 World Cup semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night, cricket became a subject of discussion in the Maharashtra legislature with members expressing a wish to watch the match in the arena.

While politicians usually vie for election tickets, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were seen demanding "tickets" of another kind. They wanted tickets to watch the India-England semi-final match in the iconic stadium in south Mumbai.

Reacting to their demand, Maharashtra Assembly Presiding Officer Dilip Lande, who was in the Chair, directed the state government to make suitable arrangements for the MLAs who want to watch the match in the stadium.

Lande said keeping in mind the sentiments of the House, the government should make the arrangements in an hour.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule agreed to look into the MLAs' demand.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) initiated a light-hearted exchange, asking the minister to take a decision on the MLAs' demand and fulfil the members' wish to see India defeat England in front of their eyes in the stadium.

The legislature is currently having its budget session in the Vidhan Bhavan, which is located near the Wankhede Stadium.

The cricket fever also gripped the Legislative Council, where members rued not getting passes and tickets for the World Cup T20 semi-final clash.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, Sachin Ahir (Shiv Sena-UBT) said when former Union minister Shard Pawar headed the BCCI, lawmakers would be given passes to watch cricket matches whenever the state legislature was in session.

He stated that entry tickets are available online, but most of the corporates do bulk buying for their employees, leading their shortage.

When members demand passes, no one pays heed to their request, Ahir claimed.

The Opposition MLC said even police and IAS officers get stadium entry tickets, but not public representative and added the government should take a note of this.

Backing Ahir, Industries Minister Uday Samant noted whenever there is a match the Maharashtra Cricket Association invites officials, public representatives and even former cricket association members.

This should be the stand of the Mumbai Cricket Association (which manages Wankhede Stadium), too, demanded the Shiv Sena minister, adding "There should be a quota (for lawmakers) in tickets." Abhijit Wanzari (Congress) said whenever there is a match in Nagpur, the Vidarbha Cricket Association gives two complimentary passes to each lawmaker.

Council Chairman Ram Shinde remarked that Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne, who was present in the House, is taking stand of a "mere spectator".

Anil Parab (Shiv Sena-UBT) said, "We don't need passes but make tickets available." He opined that if the Mumbai Cricket Association does not make tickets available for lawmakers, then it should not take services from the Maharashtra government for free.

Minister Samant said apart from looking after security aspect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also helps the match organisers. Even the Higher and Technical Education department helps by giving its land for vehicle parking. PTI MR PR RSY