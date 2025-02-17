Cricket fever grips Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy

Karachi: Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin here on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, many in the country are disappointed that India are not playing their matches in Pakistan.

"It is disappointing because generally there is so much admiration for the Indian team and players, especially Virat Kohli, in our country," shopkeeper Moiz Ahmed said at the famous Zainab Market in the heart of Karachi's bustling Saddar area.

Moiz is surprised at the demand for the Indian shirts among the cricket fans along with the Pakistan team.

"Virat Kohli definitely has a big fan following in Pakistan," he said as youngsters mingled in the shop choosing different team shirts.

Kashif, a college student, said he had always admired Kohli as a player and also because of his humility.

"He is so down to earth in his behaviour from what we see in the media," he said.

Shopkeepers in Zainab market, which is famous for selling original licenses and copies of the team shirts whenever a big cricket or football event happens, are clearly happy that the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan.

"I have sold nearly 4 to 5000 shirts in the last three days of the Pakistan and Indian teams," Javed Pakhali, a shopkeeper, said.

Even in the enclosures during matches fans are not shy to wear or display pictures of Kohli and wear shirts with his name printed on them.

The Champions Trophy fever is also evident when one visits the match venue, National Stadium, as many fans are moving around the main gate to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they come and go from the stadium.

On Monday, with the Pakistan team having a practice session at the stadium's high performance centre, fans clamoured to see them in action.

Ticket sales online and through booths have also picked up according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official who now just wants the Pakistan team to do well in the tournament.

"I am sure if the team keeps on winning the demand for tickets will keep on increasing," he said.

The fact that a ICC event is being held in Pakistan with some matches in Karachi is now evident from the colourful banners, posters put up around the city announcing the staging of the event.

It is after 29 years that Pakistan is holding a proper multi team event although it hosted some matches of the Asia Cup in 2023 but the excitement didn't reach the levels being witnessed now.

Although the PCB and ICC held a low-key opening ceremony, without the teams at the Lahore Fort on Sunday night, in Karachi clearly the tempo is growing.

Former captain Javed Miandad praised the PCB for bringing the ICC event to Pakistan.

"I think the next few weeks are a celebration of the passion for cricket we have as a nation," Miandad said.

Miandad said that it is after a long time cricket fans will get to see top international players in action in their backyard.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also said at the opening ceremony that the tournament was a platform for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and love for cricket.

For 10 years, no top team visited Pakistan after the militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Pace great Waqar Younis said having the Champions Trophy in the country was a big step forward for Pakistan cricket.

"I think it means a lot to everyone that we have shown how resilient we were as a cricket nation and how much our people love cricket even when for 10 years no top team played in Pakistan."

Waqar, also a former captain and who was head coach when Pakistan were their home matches in UAE, said there was a big difference between playing at home and your home series in UAE.

"I think this Champions Trophy will only increase the cricket passion and talent in the country," he added.

Naqvi also said they would be trying to get more ICC events in Pakistan.

He said, hopefully, Pakistan would also host the women's World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The security for the tournament is unprecedented and with Naqvi himself heading the federal interior ministry, no chances are being taken for the visiting teams.

Senior police official SSP Muqadas Haider said that the PCB and security agencies had planned things in such a way that visiting players also got a chance to go out and see the city.

Pakistan play New Zealand in the tournament opener and everyone expects a full house despite the ticket prices being on the higher side.

The provincial government has also declared a public holiday on Wednesday for a religious festival.