Cricket for Physically Challenged: England beat India by 22 runs in 5th T20 but hosts win series 3-2

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) England's cricket team for the physically challenged managed a consolation victory by 22 runs over their Indian counterparts in the fifth and final T20 match but the hosts bagged the series 3-2 here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, England decided to bat first and made 152 for six in 20 overs.

Callum Flynn (53 off 43 balls) and Liam O'Brien (45 off 28 balls) were the main run-getters for them while Ravindra Sante (2-28 in four overs) did well with the ball for India.

England then restricted India to 130 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper Vikrant Keni (45 off 49 balls) was the top run-scorer for India.

Daniel Ricky Hamm (3-23) and Callum Flynn (2-13) were the main wicket-takers for the visitors.

Player of the Match Callum Flynn was richer by Rs 50,000. He also got Rs 1 lakh for being adjudged 'Player of the Series'.

While 'Best Batter' award went to Vikrant Veni, who got Rs 25,000, the 'Best Bowler' was Sunny, who also got Rs 25,000.

The 'Most Valuable Player' was Ravindra Sante, who received a cash award of Rs 50,000.