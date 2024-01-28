Cricket for Physically Challenged: India beat England by 49 runs in 1st T20I

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) India beat England by 49 runs in the first T20I for the physically challenged organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) under the aegis of BCCI.

On Sunday, batting first, Indian team scored 146 in the stipulated 20 overs. Middle-order batter Yogendra was the highest contributor for the side. He scored 31 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes in 26 balls.

England bowlers Callum Flynn, Anthony Clapham and Danel Michael took two wickets each.

In reply, England were all out for 97 in 18 overs. Angus Brown was top-scorer with 25, while Ravindra Sante was the most successful bowler for the hosts with figures of 2/8. Sante, who scored 18 runs was adjudged 'Player of the Match." PTI KHS KHS ATK