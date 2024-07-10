Cricket fraternity hails Gautam Gambhir appointment

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the next head coach was hailed by the Indian cricket fraternity, which has no doubts whatsoever that he would make the country "proud".

Less than two weeks after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended on a high, winning the T20 World Cup, India's first global title after 11 years, Gambhir was appointed as the head coach on expected lines.

The BCCI had approached him after he won the IPL title for KKR after 10 years, returning as mentor this season. Gambhir was also the two-time IPL winning skipper for KKR in 2012 and 2014.

The announcement was merely a formality after National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman expressed his unwillingness to take the hot seat.

His IPL franchise made an AI-generated image of Gambhir in a BCCI suit, staring at the KKR jersey lying on the table with the IPL silverware.

The wall had the photos of their wins in 2012 and 2014, while TV flashed the news of his appointment as Gambhir stood near a packed suitcase.

Team India jerseys were also seen hanging in the wardrobe.

KKR captioned the photo with an old quote of Gambhir: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team.” Team CEO Venky Mysore also reposted it with his message: "Very proud of you Gambhir. No doubt you will make India proud." Gambhir's era will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIS and as many T20Is beginning on July 27.

"Few have seen the road from playing for India to coaching India. Yours has been a journey that I've had the privilege of seeing up close - all the hard yards that you've had to cross. So well deserved Gambhir. Make us proud, once again," former India pacer RP Singh posted on X.

WV Raman, who was also in the fray for the job, also congratulated Gambhir.

"Congrats Gambhir and all the very best to you," posted Raman.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wrote: "Welcome to the new era of Indian Cricket. Gautam Gambhir is now the new head coach of Team India. Many Congratulations, Team India will reach new heights under GG." "Many congratulations Gambhir as you dive into this new role. Wishing you lots of success. Go well," posted former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated on his new innings as the Team India head coach.

"I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy," wrote Harbhajan.

Anil Kumble commented: “Congratulations Gautam Gambhir. Wishing you the best!" Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa who was his opening partner in their 2014-IPL title winning campaign, also chipped in with a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations bro!! Can't wait to see the men's team flourish under your able guidance. Wishing you the best for the new role. Lots of love!!" Uthappa posted on X.

Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes Gauti bhai!" PTI TAP KHS UNG