Cricket is a gentleman's game: Temba Bavuma on players avoiding handshakes

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) South Africa's inspirational Test and ODI leader both on and off the field, Temba Bavuma believes players not shaking hands is not a good endorsement for the game.

Bavuma, who is part of the commentary panel for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, spoke to PTI on a range of topics including the no handshake policy in India-Pakistan games , the Proteas' unbeaten run in the tournament, his own future, and Indian batters' struggles against spin across formats besides reflecting on his Test team's historic triumph in India last year.

The diminutive batter, who has never shied away from speaking on social issues, also strongly advocated for equal opportunities for all in his country and stressed on the sport's power to unite.

"Yeah it (no handshake policy) doesn't look good right if you're looking at it from the outside. It doesn't look good for the game of cricket, at the end of the day it's a gentleman's game, that's what we've grown up with, a certain behaviour that is expected of us...," he said.

"...but like I said that is from the outside. I am not not versed with the politics between India and Pakistan so I can't speak to that point of view but I think as a spectator who's just looking at it as it is without the full context, it doesn't hold well for the game of cricket," added the 35-year-old.

Landmark WTC win fuels belief of T20 WC squad ================================ South Africa's Test series win in India after 25 years came after the drought ending ICC WTC title at Lord's in June. The achievements in the last 12 months have helped the Proteas' shed the long-standing chokers' tag.

Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs -- they were all part of the victorious WTC campaign and they are in India too on a mission.

South Africa are the team to beat in the ongoing T20 World Cup and have emerged as hot favourites for the title after the heartbreaking loss to India in the 2024 edition's final in Barbados.

"...the confidence, the belief that we've done it before, we've gotten over the line there's guys who were there at the WTC final who are here within the T20 side. The experience of this T20 team from the 2024 World Cup, the hurt that would have come with not being able to go over the line that would have definitely been part of their motivation to make sure that things go their way this time.

"All the ingredients are there for the guys to go all the way. The fact that the guys are undefeated in the World Cup speaks volumes and they've really played good cricket from a batting point of view, from a bowling point of view, the guys have really been on top," Bavuma said ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand on March 4.

Global phenomena behind India's spin struggles ============================== South Africa spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj out-bowled their Indian counterparts in the Test series last year. That was the red-ball format but Indian batters have found it challenging against the slower bowlers even in white ball cricket including the ongoing T20 showpiece at home.

Bavuma feels the "attack first" option against the spinners in the modern game has taken precedence over the classical defense.

"In the modern game, the attacking part of the game has been over-emphasized... I mean Test cricket is such that you need a strong defensive game to be able to handle the attrition that comes with it. Being able to bat for a day, two days at a time.

"...I think it's just a phenomenon around around the world (due to T20 cricket), a lot of the guys take the attacking option first and if that doesn't come off then you don't have something to fall back on.

"It's the mindset that is geared towards attacking and taking on the game and kind of forgetting or ignoring the defensive side. That's very much a T20 mindset...Having said that, it was a massive achievement for us a nation to win in India after such a long time," said Bavuma.

The right-handed batter may not be around for another tour of India in three-four years' time but he is looking forward to the ODI World Cup at home next year and perhaps taking his team to another WTC final.

"2027 is obviously a big year for us. There's a potential WTC final. We have the home series against Australia, England and Bangladesh this year. The ODI World Cup we are hosting, there is lot of planning around that. So yeah I'm still fully much aligned and invested in South African cricket, I'm not going anywhere," he concluded. PTI BS PM BS PM PM