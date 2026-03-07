Cricket: Nashik Women’s Premier League to start in April with 5 teams

Nashik, Mar 7 (PTI) On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Nashik District Cricket Association announced a cricket league for women in the district.

The Nashik Women’s Premier League will be organised in the last week of April, and five teams will participate in the tournament, said association chairman Vinod Shah on Saturday.

“Currently, about 150 women cricketers are actively playing cricket in the Nashik district. This event aims at providing these players with an opportunity to play at a higher level,” he said.

Players for the five teams will be selected through an auction, and a total of 13 matches will be played during the entire tournament, Shah said. PTI COR NR