Cricketer Deepti Sharma felicitated at UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Player of the tournament in women's ODI World Cup Deepti Sharma, who has also joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a DSP under the sports quota, was felicitated on Friday at the state Police Headquarters in Gomtinagar Extension.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna honoured Sharma in the presence of senior officials, praising her accomplishments on the international stage. "Deepti Sharma has not only made the country proud but has also brought glory to Uttar Pradesh and the state police force. Her achievements inspire pride across the police fraternity," the DGP said in his address.

As per a press statement, the DGP added that India's cricketing journey -- from the men's team's iconic 1983 World Cup win to the Indian women's team defeating seven-time champions Australia -- has energised young girls across the country. Sharma's success, he said, will further motivate aspiring sportspersons.

Krishna also highlighted the state government's policies to promote sports under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that several outstanding athletes have been inducted into the police force through the sports quota in the last four years. "International-level success demands discipline, hard work and strong willpower -- qualities that Deepti has demonstrated consistently," he said.

Encouraging children of police personnel present at the event, the DGP urged them to pursue their chosen fields with dedication and discipline. He also thanked Sharma's family for providing an enabling environment and extended best wishes for her future endeavours.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sharma said it was a matter of great pride to address the gathering at the Police Headquarters. She said joining the Uttar Pradesh Police was a special moment for her and that meeting senior officers and wearing the police uniform for the first time was an unforgettable experience.

Sharma said the recognition she has received across the country after the World Cup victory has deeply honoured her family. She credited her success to her family's unwavering support. She made special mention of her elder brother Sumit Sharma, whose guidance, she said, had been instrumental in her journey.

She also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing policies that support athletes through job opportunities and financial incentives.

Becoming a police officer, she said, fulfilled a long-standing dream of her family.

Senior officers, including DG Training Rajeev Sabharwal, DG Cyber Crime/CB-CID Vinod Kumar Singh, and ADG Law & Order Amitabh Yash, were among those present.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Sharma also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow earlier in the day.

At a separate press briefing, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said the state Cabinet passed additional resolutions congratulating the Indian women's cricket team on its maiden World Cup victory and extended special commendation to Sharma for her contribution in the victory.