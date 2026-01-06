Cricketer Kranti Goud's father reinstated in police service

Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Pacer Kranti Goud's father Munna Singh, who was suspended from constable's job in 2012, has been reinstated in the police department, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang has said.

Singh, who served as a constable in the Madhya Pradesh Police, was suspended in 2012 for alleged negligence during election duty. The matter, pending for the past 13 years, has now reached a positive resolution because of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiative, Sarang said in a statement on Monday.

As directed by the chief minister, the Police Headquarters has reinstated Munna Singh, the minister said.

"This decision not only brings relief to the family but also serves as a clear example of the government's sensitivity, respect for athletes, and fair approach," he said.

During the felicitation ceremony held recently after the Indian women cricket team's historic victory in the World Cup, the chief minister had assured Kranti Goud, the state's talented cricketer, that her father's job would be reinstated, the minister said.

CM Yadav has once again demonstrated a sensitive and humane approach by fulfilling his promise to Kranti Goud by reinstating her father, Sarang said.

"This decision has not only provided economic and social support to Goud's family, but has also fulfilled Kranti's dream of seeing her father retire with honour in a police uniform," he added. PTI MAS GK