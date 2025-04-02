Cricketer Shami's sister, other relatives implicated in alleged MNREGA fraud

Amroha (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A district-level investigation into an alleged fraud involving Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has implicated several individuals, including relatives of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Nidhi Gupta Vats announced late Wednesday evening that a preliminary investigation confirmed the allegations of fraudulent MNREGA wage disbursement. Consequently, orders have been issued to suspend implicated workers listed as workers with MNREGA, register a formal police report and initiate departmental action under the Panchayati Raj Act.

"The investigation by local officials revealed that 18 individuals received MNREGA wages without performing any work. Among those implicated include Mohammed Shami's sister Shabina, Shabina's husband Ghaznavi, Shabina's three brothers-in-law Aamir Suhail, Nasruddin and Shekhu, along with sons and daughters of village head Gule Ayesha," informed the DM.

Gule Ayesha, the mother-in-law of Mohammed Shami's sister and current village head, is at the centre of this scandal.

The fraudulent entries were registered in the MNREGA job cards in January 2021 and the individuals received wages in their bank accounts until August 2024-25 without performing any labour, the officer added.

The DM also directed the recovery of the misappropriated funds and the seizure of the Gram Pradhan's accounts.

The investigation was launched following recent media reports about the fraud. Initial investigations point to the involvement of the then Village Development Officer (VDO), Assistant Programme Officer (APO), operator, Gram Pradhan and individuals close to the Gram Pradhan. Further investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS