Cricketer Shubman Gill designated as Punjab 'state icon' for Lok Sabha polls: CEO

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office has designated Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as a "state icon" for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday that Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure a voting percentage of 70 per cent. The poll panel has set the target of "Is Vaar 70 Paar".

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the 13 seats.

The CEO said Punjab resident Gill, popular among sports enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as a "state icon" for the polls.

Sibin C said that in a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Friday, they were asked to identify such areas where the voting percentage was low during the last elections.

He said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Shubman Gill in such areas would motivate the voters and help increase the turnout.

Earlier, popular Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar had been selected as a 'state icon' and he too would conduct similar campaigns, he said.

The CEO expressed hope that the first-time voters would be influenced by Shubman Gill and Tarsem Jassar, and exercise their franchise, while also appealing to the people of other age groups to vote in large numbers.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.