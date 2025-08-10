Cricketer Siraj launches 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Kirmani's autobiography 'Stumped'

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday launched 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards', the autobiography of 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

The book was launched in the presence of Kirmani, former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy and other dignitaries.

Siraj said Kirmani has been a source of inspiration to the younger generation like him.

"Sir, when you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. It has been a motivating and inspiring story of yours. I have heard from many players, your reflexes behind the wickets were extraordinary. Thank you so much for everything for the Indian cricket team," he said.

Kirmani praised Siraj for his performances, including in the Test series against England.

"You performed really well. My congratulations to you. You have brought glory to the country with your exuberance...that aggressiveness right from the heart it was. I wish you every success," Kirmani said.

Azharuddin said Kirmani was jovial and well-liked by teammates.

"The book is already released in Bengaluru. It is important that he released it in Hyderabad also. He (Kirmani) will guide many wicket keepers and many cricketers in the future," he said.

"I would definitely urge all the young wicketkeepers must go to 'Kiri bhai'. I think he is one the finest wicketkeepers the world has ever produced," Azharuddin told PTI Videos.

Vivek Venkatswamy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to promoting sports in the state. Though Reddy was supposed to launch the book, he could not attend the event due to pressing engagements.