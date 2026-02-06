Cricketer Vihaan's family celebrates in Patiala after India's U-19 World Cup win

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) The family of cricketer Vihaan Malhotra celebrated in his hometown Patiala after India beat England by 100 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

Vihaan chipped in with a 36-ball 30 in the match.

His mother Poonam Malhotra said in Patiala: "It is a very big day for us. We couldn't control our emotions.

"The team worked hard for this day, and it finally bore fruit. We are very happy," she told PTI Videos.

She said the family is planning a grand welcome for Vihaan.

Vihaan's father Manoj Malhotra said winning World Cup was his son's dream.

"He always remains calm and we tell him to give it his best shot," he said. PTI SUN AM AM AM