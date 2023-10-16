Cricket's global ambition gets fillip with inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Mumbai: Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angles Olympics, delivering a massive boost to the game's global ambitions.

Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sport after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

The massive following of cricket in India, the world's most populous nation, and the BCCI supporting the ICC in its Olympic bid also went a long way in securing a spot in the LA28 programme.

It was only in 2021 that the BCCI changed its stance to back the game's inclusion in the Summer Games after years of opposition fearing a threat to its autonomy.

Italy's Olympic champion shooter, Niccolo Campriani, who is the sports director at LA28, referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli's popularity while making the pitch to the IOC here.

"We are thrilled to welcome the world's second most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide. Some of you would be wondering why in LA. The Commitment to grow cricket in the US is real and it is already happening with the launch of Major League Cricket this year, which exceeded expectations.

"We also have the T20 World Cup in US and West Indies next year," Campriani said in reference to the ICC event in June next year.

Campriani added: "In addition to that, we recognise the strong digital presence in order to keep the games relevant for the youth and cricket is offering a unique platform to do so.

"My friend here Virat (Kohli) is the third-most followed athlete in the world with 340 million followers on social media. That is more than Le Bron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods combined.

"This is the ultimate win-win-win for the LA28, the IOC and cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries," added the champion shooter.

Thomas Bach said, "The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States."

"These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique. Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally." Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.

The value of the IOC broadcast deal in India is likely to go up substantially following the announcement.

From the reported 15.6 million pounds for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the broadcast deal in India could fetch as much as 150 million pounds for the 2028 edition.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the game's governing body, was delighted at the announcement.

"The addition of cricket in the Olympics, for the first time since 1900, concludes a two-year process, in which the ICC worked extensively to develop an exciting proposal that supports the Olympic values and LA28’s mission to create an unparalleled experience for athletes, fans, partners and the local community," said the ICC in a statement.