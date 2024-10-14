CRPC, TNP, CBD, SSB win on opening day of Sr Departmental Hockey National

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPC), Tamil Nadu Police (TNP), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBD), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) won their respective matches on the opening day of the fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship here on Monday.

In the first match of the day at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Central Reserve Police Force defeated Central Secretariat 3-1 in Pool A.

In Pool B, Tamil Nadu Police defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 3-2.

Central Board of Direct Taxes defeated UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 7-1, in a Pool C clash.

Sashastra Seema Bal defeated Steel Plant Sports Board 3-2 in a Pool D fixture. PTI SSC BS BS