CRPF athletes win 5 gold, 1 silver for India in World Police and Fire Games

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Athletes from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fetched five gold and one silver medal for India on the opening day of the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

Luwangthem Gunao and M Dhiren Singh won two gold medals each in men's physique and body building, while Ritu Rani added another yellow metal in women's 59kg wrestling.

Rohit Kumar bagged a silver in men's 74kg freestyle event, according to CRPF DIG (Sports) Ajay Kumar Vashist.

Nineteen CRPF athletes, including eight women, were among 138 players from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police representing India in the Games, said Vashist.