CSA approves tour to Bangladesh after security assessment

Johannesburg, Sep 30 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday approved the senior men's team's tour to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series following a security assessment of the strife-torn Asian country by a visiting delegation.

Bangladesh has been in turmoil ever since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 after weeks of unrest, which forced the ICC to shift the women's T20 World Cup to the UAE.

South Africa will reach Dhaka on October 16, and the matches will be played from October 21-25 in Dhaka and from October 29 to November 2 in Chattogram.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the CSA gave the go-ahead after an "in-loco inspection" was conducted by the board's operations manager, team security manager, safety and security consultant, and a representative of the South African Cricketers' Association, who submitted their recommendations to the board after visiting Bangladesh last week.

Concerns about the security situation in Bangladesh grew after widespread anti-government protests in July and August resulting in the fall of the Hasina government.

Subsequently, the women's T20 World Cup was relocated to the UAE.

CSA had been told earlier this month that the situation in Bangladesh had "settled", but the sports body had made it clear that they wouldn't go ahead with the tour if any risks were identified in the security assessments.

The last time South Africa and Bangladesh had faced each other in a Test series was in South Africa in March-April 2022.