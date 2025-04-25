CSK 154 all out against SRH

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for below-par 154 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, CSK struggled to put up a big score in the must-win game with Dewald Brevis emerging as the top-scorer with a 25-ball 42. Opener Ayush Mhatre made 30 in 19 deliveries on a pitch not ideal for batting.

Harshal Patel was SRH's wrecker-in-chief with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4/28 in four overs while skipper Pat Cummins too bowled very well to pick 2/21.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 154 all out in 19.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42; Harshal Patel 4/28). PTI AH AH KHS