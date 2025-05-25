MS Dhoni-led CSK beat GT by 83 runs in their final league match

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 83 runs in their last IPL league match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, CSK posted an imposing 230 for 5, riding on fifties from Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57) .

In reply, GT crumbled under scoreboard pressure to be bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs with opener Sai Sudharsan top-scoring with a 28-ball 41.

With the loss, GT's hopes of retaining its place in the top-two depends on other results.

For CSK, Anshul Kamboj (3/13), Noor Ahmed (3/21) snapped three wickets each, Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) took two, while Khaleel Ahmed (1/17) and Matheesha Pathirana (1/29) accounted for one wicket each.

Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 230 for 5 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna 2/22).

Gujarat Titans: 147 all out in 18.3 overs (Sai Sudharsan 41; Anshul Kamboj 3/13, Noor Ahmed 3/21).