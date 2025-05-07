CSK beat KKR by two wickets

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets to send the defending champions virtually out of the IPL play-offs contention here on Wednesday.

CSK chased down the target of 180 with two balls to spare with Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 52 off just 25 balls while Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 45 and 17 not out respectively.

For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (3/48) was the most successful bowler while Harshit Rana (2/43) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/18) took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, KKR scored 179 for 6 after opting to bat.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets.

Brief Scores: KKR: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38; Noor Ahmad 4/31).

CSK: 183 for 8 in 19.4 overs (Dewald Brevis 52, Shivam Dube 45; Vaibhav Arora 3/48,Varun Chakaravarthy 2/18).