CSK opt to bowl against KKR, Chahar misses out due to niggle

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in a home IPL game here on Monday. While KKR went with an unchanged eleven, CSK were forced to make three changes.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in place of Mukesh Choudhary while Deepak Chahar missed out due to a niggle. Out of favour India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is back in the mix along with lower-middle order power-hitter Sameer Rizvi.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. PTI KHS UNG