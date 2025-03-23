IPL 2025: CSK restrict MI to 155/9

Chennai: Mumbai Indians scored 155 for nine against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma departed without bothering the scorers as MI's top-order struggled to get going.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilka Varma (31) stabilised the innings a bit before Deepak Chahar's fiery cameo of unbeaten 28 lent some respectability to the total.

Spinner Noor Ahmad struck four times while pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets for the hosts.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 155 for 9 in 20 overs. (T Varma 31, S Yadav 29, D Chahar 28 not out; K Ahmed 3/29, Noor Ahmad 4/18).