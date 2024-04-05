CSK score 165/5 against SRH

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted CSK to a manageable 165 for 5 in an IPL match here on Friday. Most CSK batters got starts but didn't go on to play a big knock with Shivam Dube smashing 45 off 24 balls with four sixes apart from two fours.

Advertisment

Ravindra Jadeja's 31 not out off 23 balls gave the team some muscle towards the end of the innings.

Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) were key bowling performers for SRH.

Brief Scores: CSK: 165/5 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 45, Ajinkya Rahane 35, Ravindra Jadeja 31 not out, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28, Jaydev Unadkat 1/29) vs SRH. PTI KHS PDS PDS