CSK score 187/8 against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings scored 187 for eight against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, CSK were off to a disastrous start and lost two wickets with just 12 runs on the board.

CSK were then struggling at 78 for five in the eighth over, even as opener Ayush Mhatre blazed away to a 20-ball 43.

However, Dewald Brevis (42 off 25 balls) and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) helped CSK fight back with their 59-run partnership.

Playing this match in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi, pacer Yudhvir Singh picked up 3/47 in four overs, while Akash Madhwal ended with impressive figures of 3/29.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 187/8 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 43, Dewald Brevis 42; Yudhvir Singh Charak 3/47, Akash Madhwal 3/29).