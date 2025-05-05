CSK sign Urvil Patel as injury replacement for Vansh Bedi

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.

Patel made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed a 28-ball century -- the joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian -- against Tripura.

The 26-year-old has featured in 47 T20 matches, scoring 1,162 runs. He was previously part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 season.

Patel joins CSK at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

With just two wins from 11 outings, CSK have been eliminated from the playoff race. They are scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in their remaining fixtures.