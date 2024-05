CSK win toss, opt to bowl against GT

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

CSK made one change, bringing in Rachin Ravindra in place of Richard Gleeson.

GT made a few changes with injured Wriddhiman Saha making way for Matthew Wade and Kartik Tyagi making his debut in place of Joshua Little.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh. PTI SSC SSC ATK