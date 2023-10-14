CSK's Santner, Conway gave us some information about Chepauk pitch: Daryl Mitchell

Chennai: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell credited Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway, who play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, for providing inside information about the Chepauk pitch, and the all-rounder said it came handy for the Kiwis in their World Cup match against Bangladesh.

New Zealand drubbed Bangladesh by eight wickets on Friday, and it was their third win in as many matches in the tournament.

Unlike the India-Australia track that was slow, the pitch against Bangladesh assisted the pacers offering bounce.

"Every pitch is different and has its challenges, and it's about adapting as quickly as you can and keep trying to win little moments," Mitchell said during a media interaction after the match.

"The way our bowlers adapted to that surface and kept trying to put the pressure on the opposition batters was cool, and the same was the case with the bat.

"It definitely had a little bit of bounce. A couple of Chennai (Super Kings) guys - Santner and Conway - gave us a little bit of inside information, which was really good to have," he added.

"But, it's a nice wicket, and hopefully, it's the same in a few days time (against Afghanistan)." Mitchell, who made an unbeaten 89, and skipper Kane Williamson put on a 108-run stand for the third wicket that sealed the contest for the New Zealanders.

On the return of Williamson, Mitchell noted, "He's been an integral part of this team for a long time, and also exciting to see him get back on the field and do his job." "There's obviously a job for me to do within this team, and it involves being a part of the partnership and communicating with each other. We were trying to put the pressure back on the opposition, and it was nice to get the job done."

"Tried to be creative" - Ferguson Pacer Lockie Ferguson emerged the most successful bowler for the Kiwis with a three-wicket haul.

Ferguson employed the short-ball strategy to good effect against the Bangladeshi batters, and he attributed that to the team's general attempt to be creative in the middle-overs.

"It was nice (playing in Chennai). I have played once here before, and it was spin-friendly. But it's nice that this wicket had pace and bounce," he said.

"The ball was not swinging, so, we decided to change things up and try to go short. We tried to be creative through that middle period and find different ways to put the batters under pressure." For Ferguson, it was all about adapting to different surfaces on offer during the World Cup.

"I have spent enough time in India. But, it's all about adjusting to different surfaces. Hyderabad was slow, and this had a bit of bounce. We expect it to be different in Dharamsala again," concluded Ferguson.